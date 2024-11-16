Home>>
China, Japan should safeguard global free trade system, stable and unimpeded production, supply chains -- Xi
(Xinhua) 10:32, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan should safeguard the global free trade system as well as stable and unimpeded production and supply chains, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
