Xi hopes Japan will work with China to develop correct mutual understanding
(Xinhua) 10:15, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed hope that Japan will work with China to develop a correct mutual understanding.
Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
