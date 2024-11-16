We Are China

Xi hopes Japan will work with China to develop correct mutual understanding

Xinhua) 10:15, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday expressed hope that Japan will work with China to develop a correct mutual understanding.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)