Japanese PM says Japan has no intention of decoupling from China

Xinhua) 10:44, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday that Japan has no intention of decoupling from China.

Ishiba made the remarks while meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

