Xi says economic globalization has always been the general trend
(Xinhua) 09:13, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Despite headwinds and undertows, economic globalization has always been the general trend, and the attempt to block economic cooperation under all sorts of pretexts and break up the interdependence of the world is nothing but backpedaling, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
He made the remarks in a written speech addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2024.
