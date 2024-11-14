China ready to create more opportunities for Asia-Pacific partners with development, opening up: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:10, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to take the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting as an opportunity to create more opportunities for Asia-Pacific partners with high-quality development and high-standard opening up, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In response to a related query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said the Asia-Pacific is the most dynamic region and a vital engine driving global economic growth. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for one third of the world's population, over 60 percent of the global economy and nearly half of global trade.

China is an engine and propeller for regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, the spokesperson said, noting it is the largest trading partner of 13 APEC economies, and contributes 64.2 percent of the region's economic growth, 37.6 percent of the growth in goods trade and 44.6 percent of the growth in services trade.

It is because of the endeavor of countries in this region to follow the prevailing trend of peaceful development and stand against bloc confrontation and zero-sum game that the Asia-Pacific has been able to create the remarkable "Asia-Pacific Miracle" and become an anchor for global development and stability, said Lin. "This hard-won outcome should thus be all the more cherished."

China will work with others to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovative growth, connectivity, and win-win cooperation, Lin added.

