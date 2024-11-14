Home>>
A close look at International Media Center for APEC meeting
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:23, November 14, 2024
Journalists work at the International Media Center for the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov 12, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn)
People work at the International Media Center for the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov 12, 2024. (Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn)
