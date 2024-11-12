We Are China

City view of Lima

Xinhua) 14:49, November 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza de Armas in Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Lima, the capital and largest city of Peru, is the political, economic and cultural center of the country. It is composed of the historical section and the emerging section, while the former has been listed as a world cultural heritage thanks to the numerous relic sites there.

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a sculpture in Lima, Peru. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

This photo shows the coastline at the Park of Love in Lima, Peru, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza de Armas in Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)