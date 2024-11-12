City view of Lima
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza de Armas in Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
Lima, the capital and largest city of Peru, is the political, economic and cultural center of the country. It is composed of the historical section and the emerging section, while the former has been listed as a world cultural heritage thanks to the numerous relic sites there.
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a sculpture in Lima, Peru. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
This photo shows the coastline at the Park of Love in Lima, Peru, Nov. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Plaza de Armas in Lima, Peru, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
Photos
Related Stories
- To contribute greater efforts to world peace, development
- Chancay Port, a vindication of China-Peru win-win cooperation under BRI
- Interview: APEC architect calls for holding firm to foundational principles
- China's top legislator meets with Peruvian president in Beijing
- Port project built by China contributes to Peru's economic, social development
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.