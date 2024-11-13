Police officers guard outside Lima Convention Center before APEC meeting
A police officer guards outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
Police arrive to guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
Police officers guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)
Police officers guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)
Police arrive to guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.