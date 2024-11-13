We Are China

Police officers guard outside Lima Convention Center before APEC meeting

Xinhua) 16:15, November 13, 2024

A police officer guards outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Police arrive to guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Police officers guard outside the Lima Convention Center ahead of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)

