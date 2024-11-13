We Are China

Lima gears up for upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Ecns.cn) 12:04, November 13, 2024

Posters themed on the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting are hung along a street in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to open on Nov. 16 in Lima.

