Home>>
Lima gears up for upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
(Ecns.cn) 12:04, November 13, 2024
Posters themed on the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting are hung along a street in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to open on Nov. 16 in Lima.
Posters themed on the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting are hung along a street in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Posters themed on the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting are hung along a street in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.