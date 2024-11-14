Home>>
China to deepen ties with Latin America: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:58, November 14, 2024
China will strengthen its solidarity and cooperation with Latin American countries, focusing on benefiting the people of both sides, the Chinese foreign ministry said on November 13.
