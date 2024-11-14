Preparations made for upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
This photo shows the logo of APEC 2024 in Lima, Peru, Nov. 13, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)
This photo shows the logo of APEC 2024 in Lima, Peru, Nov. 13, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)
This photo shows the logo of APEC 2024 at the APEC 2024 International Media Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 13, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
This photo shows the logo of APEC 2024 in Lima, Peru, Nov. 10, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
People walk past the logo of APEC 2024 outside the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 13, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Mariana Bazo)
Security personnel guard outside the venue of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
This photo shows the entrance of the APEC 2024 International Media Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 13, 2024. The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
