Interview: China plays vital role in APEC's sustainable development, shared prosperity, says Thai top business advisor

Xinhua) 10:27, November 14, 2024

BANGKOK, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- As the second-largest economy globally, China has played a vital role in promoting sustainable development and shared prosperity among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies and beyond, said Kasemsit Pathomsak, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

Navigating a difficult global landscape, China has remained committed to its regional development goals, focusing on the integration of sustainable technologies and digital advancements, Kasemsit, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

"China has been a very dedicated and consistent player in whatever they said they would do, and they have been on track," he said.

From electric vehicles to renewable energy solutions, Kasemsit noted that China's production and export capacity have enabled cost-effective access to technology, especially in sustainable sectors, essential for emerging economies striving to achieve their environmental targets.

Underscoring the importance of collaborative platforms in addressing common challenges ranging from digital transformation to food security and climate change, Kasemsit praised China's vision for an Asia-Pacific Community with a Shared Future and highlighted the need for deeper cooperation among the 21 APEC member economies.

"China's vision of a shared future is more pertinent than ever. We need more platforms to bring people together and discuss different issues that everyone is facing at the same time, so there is no point closing doors and trying to do away with organizations or groupings like APEC," Kasemsit said.

As APEC heads into the 2024 summit hosted by Peru, Kasemsit expressed optimism about the continuation of inclusive and sustainable themes introduced in previous years while calling for a renewed focus on long-term collaboration, particularly in areas such as climate change, digital transformation and sustainable agriculture.

With steady commitment and collaboration, APEC will continue to advance economic integration, technological adoption and sustainable growth, he said.

