Experience Peruvian culture and hear 'APEC voices' at the APEC 2024 International Media Center
(People's Daily Online) 13:09, November 15, 2024
The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru. At the APEC International Media Center in Lima, staff have intensively prepared for the meetings and diplomatic activities that will occur. The center is filled with Peruvian music, dance, food, and a wide variety of artworks. A People's Daily Online reporter visited the site to immerse herself in the Peruvian atmosphere and to hear "APEC voices" emanating from the media center.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to deepen ties with Latin America: foreign ministry
- Preparations made for upcoming 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
- Understanding Xi's vision for APEC family through catchphrases
- APEC strong push for Asia-Pacific cooperation
- China ready to create more opportunities for Asia-Pacific partners with development, opening up: spokesperson
- Interview: China plays vital role in APEC's sustainable development, shared prosperity, says Thai top business advisor
- Basic facts of APEC
- A close look at International Media Center for APEC meeting
- China's trade with other APEC economies hits record high in Jan.-Oct.
- Police officers guard outside Lima Convention Center before APEC meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.