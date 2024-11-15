Experience Peruvian culture and hear 'APEC voices' at the APEC 2024 International Media Center

People's Daily Online) 13:09, November 15, 2024

The 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru. At the APEC International Media Center in Lima, staff have intensively prepared for the meetings and diplomatic activities that will occur. The center is filled with Peruvian music, dance, food, and a wide variety of artworks. A People's Daily Online reporter visited the site to immerse herself in the Peruvian atmosphere and to hear "APEC voices" emanating from the media center.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)