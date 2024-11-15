Home>>
Vicky on the move | What's inside Lima's APEC media center?
(People's Daily App) 14:25, November 15, 2024
Vicky's visit to the APEC 2024 media center in Lima, Peru, was an unforgettable experience. She explored the vibrant cultures of Latin America, sampled delicious Peruvian cuisine and even joined some locals in a lively dance.
(Produced by Wang Zi, Zhao Mengyang, Zhou Yu and Wang Xiangyu)
