Uganda coffee farmer finds success at the CIIE, develops network of Chinese partners to distribute his product

Joseph Nkandu, a coffee farmer from Uganda and executive director of the Uganda Coffee Farmers Association, with his Chinese partner at their booth. (People's Daily Online)

Joseph Nkandu, a coffee farmer from Uganda who also serves as executive director of the Uganda Coffee Farmers Association, said the Chinese market and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) are full of optimism and that although they return home, they have developed a network of Chinese partners to continue distributing and selling their products throughout China.

Speaking at the organization's booth of the 7th CIIE, Nkandu said that they are currently penetrating the Chinese market, which he explained has been growing rapidly. This growth is in part thanks to young people who, according to the statistics of those who visited their booth, are taking the lead in inquiring coffee.

"We are currently penetrating the Chinese market. The Chinese market is very interesting, the coffee market is growing rapidly in China. It is growing in a way that young people, according to statistics that we have been monitoring since we started this exhibition, are leading," said Nkandu.

He added that most of the young people who visited their booth and buy or inquire about coffee are between the ages of 18 and 30, making the future of Chinese coffee market more interesting and full of optimism.

Nkandu said that the most important thing is the cooperation between the Chinese government and those of African countries, and in particular his country Uganda, which has enabled farmers to receive tax waivers. This has allowed companies to sell any type of coffee in the Chinese market without having to pay any tariff.

Joseph Nkandu, a coffee farmer from Uganda and executive director of the Uganda Coffee Farmers Association, shows his coffee products with his Chinese partners at their booth. (People's Daily Online)

"This is very interesting because we farmers are increasing our income, we gain purchasing power which also gives us the ability to buy more products from China in Uganda. So it is win-win situation as well. Bravo to the Chinese government," he said.

Nkunda noted that the various types of coffee they brought to this year's expo have been very popular among Chinese customers because they come directly from farmers to the consumers, guaranteeing freshness.

Furthermore, as they conclude the CIIE, he said their organization has found Chinese partners who will now be tasked with distributing and selling coffee throughout China when they return home in Uganda.

"We are here at this expo up to when it comes to an end and we are going to keep coming (to future expos). We are leaving back our partners that can move ahead to distribute our products throughout China," he said.

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) that started on Nov. 5 in east China's Shanghai concluded on Nov. 10.

