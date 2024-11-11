Returners and newcomers show commitment to China at CIIE

By Fan Liuyi and Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 16:32, November 11, 2024

Held annually since 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has come to represent China's push for a more open economy and its ongoing efforts to engage with the world, attracting more and more new friends to join every year. Running from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted about 3,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions this year. While first-time participants join the "friend circle," returning participants never miss this annual event. How do they feel about this year's CIIE? What has brought them together here in Shanghai? What growth opportunities do they see in China? Follow People's Daily to find out.

