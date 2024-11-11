CIIE boosts mutually beneficial cooperation, shares Chinese opportunities

10:29, November 11, 2024

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level expo, being held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, sees its "circle of friends" continuously expanding, playing a more and more important role in international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchange, and open cooperation.

International attendees to the event told People's Daily that CIIE's upgrades and expansion created valuable opportunities for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and advancing common development, making economic globalization more inclusive and open.

Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products Exhibition Area of the 7th China International Import Expo held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

This year, the Business & Enterprise Exhibition maintains its massive scale of over 360,000 square meters, hosting 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions, both numbers surpassing those in the previous year. Notably, 297 Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies participate in the event, marking a new record. A total of 186 exhibitors and organizations have joined the expo for the seventh consecutive time.

The CIIE not only fosters further openness of the Chinese market but also creates broader opportunities for global cooperation across diverse fields, said Paul Hudson, CEO of French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

According to Hudson, the company has been deeply rooted in China for over 40 years, making China one of its primary markets. He said that the company greatly values the scale and pace of innovation in China and looks forward to continuing its support for China's healthcare development to benefit more people.

Japanese company Kao Corporation has participated in all seven sessions of the CIIE. It has launched multiple products in the Chinese market that debuted at the expo.

The CIIE has become a vital link for Kao in connecting with the Chinese market, said Takeyasu Masaru, chairman and president of Kao (China) Holding Co., Ltd. The expo showcases China's commitment to sharing its vast market opportunities with the world, he said, adding that the company looks forward to continuing to expand its 'circle of friends' through this open platform.

Photo shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the 7th China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

To move forward with China is to move forward with the future and opportunities, said Pontus Erntell, president and chief sustainability officer of IKEA China. The Chinese market, with its enormous size, vitality of innovation, and favorable business environment, provides strong support for the growth of numerous multinational companies, he added.

CEO of Singapore's Nipsea Group Wee Siew Kim noted, the number of exhibitors at this year's CIIE has reached a new high. He added that as a first-time exhibitor, the company is excited about the 'CIIE effect' and eager to collaborate for mutual success, sharing opportunities from both China and the world.

The Innovation Incubation Special Section of this year's CIIE has made improvement in both its size and quality. For the first time, it focuses on the four main themes of digital economy, green and low-carbon solutions, life sciences, and manufacturing technology. A range of exhibits representing the forefront of new quality productive forces make their global or China debut at this section.

Philips showcases new products in areas such as ultrasound, image-guided therapy, and personal health care, with several items making their Asia or China premiere. CEO of Royal Philips Roy Jakobs said, China is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces, with its innovation speed and capacity continuously advancing. The resilience of China's economy, potential of the Chinese market, and advantages in the industrial chain and talent pool make China highly attractive for international companies to invest and grow, he added.

"In the past six years, we have showcased over 260 innovative products and cutting-edge technologies at the CIIE, including several first launches of new products and solutions," said Gu Chunyuan, chairman of ABB (China) Limited. He added that China's active drive for industrial upgrading and energy transition has provided new growth opportunities for the company.

Models of China's homegrown aircraft are exhibited at the China Pavilion of the Country Exhibition of the 7th China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Tang Ke)

This year's expo sees the participation of 37 least developed countries, with the organizers providing over 120 free exhibition booths. The African product zone at this year's CIIE is significantly expanded, and a sub-forum titled "Sustainable Development of Global South and China-Africa Cooperation" has been hosted. These efforts aim to open new doors of opportunity for least developed countries and other developing nations.

The CIIE offers a platform for the least developed countries to showcase their products, attract investment, and integrate into global value chains, helping boost their international visibility and expand trade, said director-general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Gerd Muller.

Since the 1st CIIE, UNIDO has consistently supported the event, which mirrors the two sides' strong partnership in areas such as South-South cooperation and trade facilitation.

As one of this year's guest countries of honor, Tanzania has brought a range of new products, including specialty agricultural goods and handcrafted items, to further unleash the country's development potential and showcase its cultural heritage, said Latifa M. Khamis, director general of Tanzania Trade Development Authority.

The CIIE offers developing countries greater access to global markets and shared growth opportunities, Khamis said, adding that the platform is crucial for the country to achieve sustainable development and advance poverty reduction.

