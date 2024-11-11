American food & agriculture exhibitors see surge in deals at 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:53, November 11, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The American Food and Agriculture Pavilion, featuring 14 exhibitors, reported a surge in the value of signed deals during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE).

From Nov. 5 to 10, these exhibitors signed 11 deals with a total trade value of 711 million U.S. dollars, a 41 percent increase in value compared to the sixth CIIE, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai).

Participating in the expo for the second year, the pavilion was co-hosted by AmCham Shanghai and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, described the pavilion's outcomes as exceeding expectations, noting that the CIIE has once again proven to be an "important platform to showcase American products and services."

He added that AmCham Shanghai hopes to leverage the expo to help American companies grow in the dynamic Chinese market.

