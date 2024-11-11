7th CIIE concludes in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:28, November 11, 2024

Volunteers and media workers pose for photos at the media center of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Sunday. It saw a total of 80.01 billion U.S. dollars' worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, an increase of 2 percent from that of last year.

People pass a logo of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People pass a logo of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People queue to attend an activity at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Volunteers take selfies at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A volunteer says goodbye to a robot at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

People taste drinks at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Volunteers and an exhibitor pose for photos at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

People visit the China Pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People take selfies at consumer goods exhibition area of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

