China's import expo sees over 80-billion-USD tentative deals

Xinhua) 08:54, November 11, 2024

A news briefing for the closing of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw a total of 80.01 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.

The figure represented an increase of 2 percent from that of last year.

