French food industry sees vast potential in Chinese market through import expo

Xinhua) 10:57, November 11, 2024

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- For Daniel Sauvaitre, annual participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has not only provided him with a more realistic and comprehensive understanding of China but also increased his confidence in collaborating with Chinese companies.

Despite numerous reports in French newspapers about a "slowdown" in the Chinese economy, Sauvaitre, president of the interprofessional organization of fresh fruits and vegetables (Interfel) of France, experiences "constant transformation and growth" every time he visits China.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, and France has been designated "guest of honor" at this edition of CIIE.

In the French food pavilion, a popular spot at the event, four companies present seven selected varieties of fresh seasonal apples tailored to Chinese tastes, along with French baby kiwi, introduced as a new product at the import expo.

Sauvaitre, who brought the fruit companies to the event, views China as a market highly receptive to innovation and rapid evolution, as well as a global leader in digital technology and e-commerce. He believes that "there is still plenty of room for cooperation between French fruit exporters and their Chinese partners."

He also stressed the need for trade between Europe and China, adding that trade can foster cultural exchanges and promote mutual understanding between peoples around the world.

Jerome Vanachter, president of Lesaffre Greater China, shares an optimistic outlook on the prospects of the Chinese market. The yeast producer has been present in the Chinese market for over 40 years, with factories in Anhui, Guangxi and Inner Mongolia, along with baking centers in several cities to customize products for Chinese consumers' needs.

During this CIIE, Lesaffre has signed 12 strategic cooperation contracts with Chinese baking companies. Vanachter said he was deeply impressed by consumers' attraction to taste innovation.

"You have to understand consumers' needs and market trends, and be ready at all times," he said.

Anne Richard, director of Inaporc, France's national pork industry association, saw CIIE as an "excellent opportunity" to meet potential customers from all over the world. As both are major pork consumers, France and China have great potential for future cooperation, she said.

This is the fifth time that French food company Andros has participated in CIIE. Maxence Zeng, general manager of Andros China, told Xinhua that China offers significant market and investment opportunities, adding that his company aims to further promote Sino-French cooperation and joint development in the agri-food sector through concrete actions.

Andros China has set up a complete agri-food processing chain in China and its products are now directly sold in 179 Chinese cities. The Andros China factory has achieved 100 percent recyclability of its packaging materials, underscoring its commitment to sustainability, according to Zeng.

He pointed out that China boasts a series of favorable factors in terms of social, market and investment environment, such as social stability, vast market potential, proactive investment policies, a well-developed industrial chain, skilled professionals and a series of incentives for foreign enterprises.

These factors are the primary reasons why Andros has chosen to forge a close partnership with China, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)