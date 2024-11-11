Jordanian industries embrace Chinese market at import expo

Xinhua) 13:35, November 11, 2024

AMMAN, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's high-level opening-up bolstered trade exchanges and improved consumer welfare across borders, said Jordanian industrial leaders attending the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The Chinese market is a very important and major market in the world, so my colleagues and I from the Jordan Chamber of Industry decided to participate in this exhibition this year," said Alaa Abu Khazneh, general manager of Gulf Technical Industrial Establishment, also a member of the chamber's board of directors.

A wire manufacturer and cable management systems and solutions provider, Abu Khazneh's company imports equipment and devices from China. A first-time CIIE participant, he hoped the expo would open doors for Jordanian products in the Chinese market.

The expo offers an opportunity to enter not just China but also its neighboring markets, he said, adding that he looked forward to attending future editions.

Traveling to China for the first time, Fadi Al Atrash, a representative of the pharmaceutical and therapeutic industries sector in the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said he valued the opportunity to display products and explore access to the Chinese market at the expo.

Atrash, also the general manager of Jordan Amman Pharmaceutical Industries Company, said his company often sources raw materials from Shenzhen in southern China.

He said Chinese products have a good reputation in the Middle East market, and his experiences cooperating with Chinese partners have been "very good."

According to the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the industrial sector is an important pillar of the Jordanian economy, directly contributing nearly a quarter of the national GDP.

Nael Husami, CEO of the Amman Chamber of Industry, told Xinhua that Jordanian products have been exported to about 140 countries worldwide.

China's high-level opening-up will enhance mutual trade exchanges and increase the welfare of Chinese and foreign consumers, Husami added.

Husami emphasized the importance of trade cooperation between the Jordanian and Arab communities and China. "This (CIIE) is a real opportunity to introduce Jordanian products to Chinese consumers and promote Jordan's exports to China."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)