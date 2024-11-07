Large group of Asian elephants spotted in Ning'er county, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:29, November 07, 2024

Photo shows a herd of Asian elephants in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Ning'er county)

Recently, a large group of elephants have been spotted in Ning'er county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as 28 Asian elephants crossed a road into the county. This brought the total number of Asian elephants in the county to 47 - the largest gathering since September this year.

The agricultural service center of Meng'xian township in the county immediately blocked relevant road sections to ensure the safety of people and Asian elephants. In addition, the county's forestry and grassland bureau sent personnel to monitor the elephants and implemented various safety measures.

Asian elephants are under first-class state protection in China and listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Thanks to enhanced conservation efforts in recent years, their population has been steadily growing. Ning'er county's lush vegetation and sound ecological environment have made it a popular destination for the elephants.

The county has long prioritized biodiversity conservation, taking a multi-pronged approach to protect Asian elephants.

