Asian elephant family frolics in river

By Li Faxing and Fan Liuyi (People's Daily App) 09:02, June 20, 2024

Family time: A family of 25 wild Asian elephants plays in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province. Asian elephants, a pivotal species in the rainforest ecosystem, are under first-class national protection in China.

