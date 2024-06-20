Home>>
Asian elephant family frolics in river
By Li Faxing and Fan Liuyi (People's Daily App) 09:02, June 20, 2024
Family time: A family of 25 wild Asian elephants plays in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province. Asian elephants, a pivotal species in the rainforest ecosystem, are under first-class national protection in China.
