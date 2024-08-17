Home>>
Wild elephants seen in Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 10:49, August 17, 2024
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows herds of free-ranging elephants in Habarana forest of Anuradhapura district, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Elephants wander off near a wildlife reserve in Galgamuwa, Sri Lanka, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
People take photos of wild elephants at a wildlife reserve in Galgamuwa, Sri Lanka, Aug. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows herds of free-ranging elephants in Habarana forest of Anuradhapura district, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
