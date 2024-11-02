Home>>
Xi extends sympathy to Spanish king over heavy floods
(Xinhua) 16:07, November 02, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Spanish King Felipe VI on Saturday over heavy rainstorms and floods in Spain.
