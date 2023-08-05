Feature: Villagers affected by floods in China's Hebei get shelter, support

Xinhua) 15:37, August 05, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- In Shawo Village in north China's Hebei Province, floods that have ravaged for days have started to recede. Over the past days, rescuers, equipped with inflatable boats, rafts and even bulldozers, have brought over 100 people to safety there.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, torrential rains have battered most parts of Hebei since July 27, with the average precipitation in the province exceeding 146 mm. The city of Zhuozhou, which administers Shawo Village, is one of the worst-affected areas in Hebei.

Local statistics showed that Hebei has dispatched more than 4,700 rescue teams consisting of over 100,000 people to assist with rescue and relief efforts.

In Shawo, support also comes from afar. Blue Sky rescue team from southwest China's Guizhou Province arrived there early Friday. From around 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, they successfully rescued about 30 stranded villagers.

"Getting to the village was challenging as the roads were uneven, with some areas waist-deep in water, making it impossible to use motorized boats. We had to rely on manpower to pull the inflatable boats," said Wang Yi, the team leader.

Shawo Village has more than 1,300 residents. Despite days of flooding, all the villagers are now safe.

At a temporary flood relief center set up in Zhuozhou No.3 Middle School, flood-affected residents have been receiving essential supplies. The relief center was established on July 29, and currently, more than 4,500 flood-affected people from the surrounding areas are taking shelter in the center.

Basic medical supplies, hygiene products, and infant and toddler items are all available. "After the flood, we are putting emphasis on sanitation and epidemic prevention. Our hallways and dormitories undergo disinfection every day," said Zhen Qing, the school principal.

"There is no problem with food and water at the relief center, and hot dishes are served in each meal," said Wang Huai, a 67-year-old villager. Since the floodwater inundated Wang's village on July 31, his family of five has stayed at the relief center.

"I have never seen water levels this high before, and even now, just thinking about it still fills me with fear," said Wang. "Since arriving here, I have felt a sense of security, and I'm touched by the caring and dedicated service from the staff."

