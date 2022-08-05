China launches Level IV emergency response for floods

Xinhua) 09:08, August 05, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Thursday jointly initiated a Level IV emergency response for flood relief in several areas, including the city of Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Work teams have been dispatched to assist with local disaster relief and flood control efforts, according to the ministry.

The Raoyang River in Panjin saw two rounds of rainstorms hit the area in July. The flood was the most severe ever recorded, leading to the river to burst its dyke on Monday. More than 6,000 local residents have been relocated.

Heavy downpours are expected to hit some parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northeast China in the next three days, according to the country's meteorological department.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

