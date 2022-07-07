China launches Level IV emergency response for floods in northern regions

Xinhua) 13:40, July 07, 2022

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has initiated a Level IV emergency response for flood control in the country's northern and northeastern regions, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

The emergency response was launched for provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shandong and Henan, as downpours are expected to lash some of these areas before Friday.

The precipitation may cause the water level of the Liaohe River, which has exceeded its warning level for days, to rise further, the ministry warned. And natural disasters such as floods, mountain torrents, landslides and urban waterlogging could occur in the affected areas.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

