Farmers busy with summer farming across China
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Taiping Village of Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)
Farmers work in a field in Chenjiaba Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)
A farmer works in a field in Gucheng District of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Jiandong Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working at a drying yard in Jinlong Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
A harvester works in a rice field in Huaqiao Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Jinshan Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)
Farmers work in a rice field in Shanligezhuang Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
A villager works at a kiwi fruit orchard in Qianliang Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Sun Yang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the fields in Fanjingshan Village of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)
Photos
