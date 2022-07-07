We Are China

Farmers busy with summer farming across China

Xinhua) 08:51, July 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Taiping Village of Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a field in Chenjiaba Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Gucheng District of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Jiandong Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows farmers working at a drying yard in Jinlong Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A harvester works in a rice field in Huaqiao Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Jinshan Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a rice field in Shanligezhuang Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A villager works at a kiwi fruit orchard in Qianliang Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Sun Yang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in the fields in Fanjingshan Village of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

