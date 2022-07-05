Home>>
Over 17,000 caught for drunk driving in two-day nationwide crackdown
(Xinhua) 16:25, July 05, 2022
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 17,000 motorists were caught by police in China for driving under the influence of alcohol during a nationwide night check last weekend, the Ministry of Public Security announced Tuesday.
The number includes more than 3,000 drunk driving cases, the ministry added.
The two-day crackdown was a part of a 100-day campaign to curb drunk driving as well as other traffic violations in summer, including overloading and driving without a valid licence, according to the ministry.
