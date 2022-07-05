Cameroonian PM praises bilateral relations with China
YAOUNDE, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Monday lauded the excellent relations between Cameroon and China after paying a visit to the site of the west-central African country's new National Assembly building, a China-aided project under construction.
"We visited the construction site and we are very happy with the evolution of work. It is a beautiful architectural work and we should be proud of it," Ngute told reporters after visiting the site. "It is clear proof that the relations between China and Cameroon are at a very high level. You saw for yourself what is happening here. It depicts the excellent relations between our two countries."
The project began construction in late 2019, including a 400-seat hemicycle and a 14-floor building, according to officials.
Photos
