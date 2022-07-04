Domestic films contribute 85 pct of China box office total in H1

Xinhua) 13:49, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's box office earnings for the first half of 2022 totaled 17.18 billion yuan (2.56 billion U.S. dollars), with the revenue generated by domestic titles accounting for nearly 85 percent.

War blockbuster "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" topped the six-month sales chart ending on June 30 with 4.06 billion yuan, followed by comedy "Too Cool To Kill" and the feature film "Nice View" with 2.63 billion yuan and 1.38 billion yuan, respectively, according to film data platforms.

All three films were released during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, a major moviegoing period in China.

Universal Pictures' sci-fi action film "Jurassic World: Dominion," which hit Chinese theaters on June 10, is so far this year's top-earning foreign title at China's box office. It generated 819 million yuan until June 30, grabbing the fifth spot on the chart.

In the first half of the year, 22 new films, including 15 domestic and seven foreign titles, hit the 100-million-yuan revenue milestone at China's box office, the China Film News reported, citing figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)