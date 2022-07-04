Market exchange rates in China -- July 4

Xinhua) 11:30, July 04, 2022

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. dollar 100 670.71

Euro 100 699.76

Japanese yen 100 4.9595

Hong Kong dollar 100 85.469

British pound 100 811.85

Australian dollar 100 457.42

New Zealand dollar 100 416.51

Singapore dollar 100 480.50

Swiss franc 100 699.53

Canadian dollar 100 520.51

Malaysian ringgit 65.735 100

Ruble 819.19 100

Rand 243.70 100

Korean won 19,362 100

UAE dirham 54.782 100

Saudi riyal 55.972 100

Hungarian forint 5,723.71 100

Polish zloty 67.051 100

Danish krone 106.28 100

Swedish krona 153.59 100

Norwegian krone 147.82 100

Turkish lira 249.965 100

Mexican peso 302.05 100

Thai baht 531.17 100

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.

The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.

