Market exchange rates in China -- July 4
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. dollar 100 670.71
Euro 100 699.76
Japanese yen 100 4.9595
Hong Kong dollar 100 85.469
British pound 100 811.85
Australian dollar 100 457.42
New Zealand dollar 100 416.51
Singapore dollar 100 480.50
Swiss franc 100 699.53
Canadian dollar 100 520.51
Malaysian ringgit 65.735 100
Ruble 819.19 100
Rand 243.70 100
Korean won 19,362 100
UAE dirham 54.782 100
Saudi riyal 55.972 100
Hungarian forint 5,723.71 100
Polish zloty 67.051 100
Danish krone 106.28 100
Swedish krona 153.59 100
Norwegian krone 147.82 100
Turkish lira 249.965 100
Mexican peso 302.05 100
Thai baht 531.17 100
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the Hong Kong dollar is based on the central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar and the exchange rate of the Hong Kong dollar against the U.S. dollar at 9 a.m. in international foreign exchange markets on the same business day.
The central parity rates of the yuan against the other 22 currencies are based on the average prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank foreign exchange market.
Photos
Related Stories
- Plum enteres harvest season in Wushan, SW China
- 27 missing after floating crane sinks in south China
- Fallen building structure kills 8 in north China
- Chinese organizations donate clean water facilities to schools in southern Ethiopia
- China, Cambodia to further enhance ties, cooperation in various fields
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.