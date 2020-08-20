Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China allocates 460 million yuan for flood relief

(Xinhua)    14:08, August 20, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Aug.18, 2020 shows a view of the flood-hit Caoba Township, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has earmarked 460 million yuan (about 66.5 million U.S. dollars) to support flood control and disaster relief in four provincial-level regions, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday.

Designated for Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Chongqing, the funds were allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the MEM for flood control, emergency rescue, and post-disaster reconstruction in regions hit hard by floods.

The MEM said it has sent a team of 500 disaster-relief professionals to Sichuan to aid in local flood control and emergency rescue work.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday raised its emergency response for flood control to the second-highest level, and has sent two ministerial-level task forces to Chongqing and Sichuan to guide and assist local authorities in their flood control efforts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York