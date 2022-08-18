China launches level-IV emergency response for floods in northern regions

Xinhua) 10:12, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday launched a level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rains are forecast to lash northern regions of the country.

The emergency response was launched in regions including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shaanxi and Gansu, as downpours are expected to hit some of these areas from Wednesday to Friday.

The headquarters urged relevant localities to strengthen their monitoring and early warning processes, and make preparations for flood prevention work.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)