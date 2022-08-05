Home>>
Water resources authority warns of downpours, floods in southern China
(Xinhua) 08:59, August 05, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Affected by a tropical depression in the South China Sea, heavy rain is expected to hit parts of southern and southwestern China from Thursday to Saturday, possibly leading to floods in some small and medium-sized rivers, the Ministry of Water Resources said Thursday.
Parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Guizhou will see downpours over the next few days. Two work teams have been dispatched to Guangdong and Guangxi to assist with local flood-control efforts, the ministry said.
The ministry asked local authorities to take targeted measures against possible floods, including building rolling forecasts, reinforcing reservoir banks and issuing early warnings to residents of low-lying areas.
