China activates Level-IV emergency response to floods amid Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 18:21, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Yunnan in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.

Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year as counted by China's meteorological authorities, is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas from Wanning of Hainan to Dianbai in Guangdong on Friday.

From Thursday to Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected to hit Hainan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan, and small and medium-sized rivers in these regions may exceed flood alert marks, the ministry said.

The ministry has dispatched two work teams to Hainan and Guangdong to guide typhoon, rainstorm and flood prevention and mitigation work.

