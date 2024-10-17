China willing to work with Russia to strengthen strategic coordination -- Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday that China is willing to work with Russia to strengthen strategic coordination, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and make due contributions to the development and revitalization of the two countries and the prosperity and stability of the world.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained a high level of development, Li said. The two sides firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and enjoy fruitful strategic coordination, continued progress in practical cooperation, as well as vigorous people-to-people and sub-national exchanges, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries, he noted.

Standing at the historical juncture of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, China is ready to join hands with Russia to further implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, he said.

Li pointed out that China is willing to further deepen cooperation with Russia in traditional areas such as economy and trade, and energy, promote cooperation in emerging fields such as digital economy, and continuously enhance the level of industrial and supply chain coordination between the two countries, so as to achieve more practical results.

He called on the two countries to maintain close communication and coordination, encourage SCO member states to continue holding high the banner of the Shanghai Spirit, enhance strategic mutual trust, adhere to mutual benefit and win-win results, work harder in unity and forge ahead, and strengthen cooperation in various areas such as trade, energy, digital economy, and green industry, so as to make the organization more dynamic, cooperation more practical and outcomes more beneficial to all.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Mishustin said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era stands at an unprecedented high level.

Under the current international situation, he noted that Russia stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, support each other in safeguarding each other's core interests, strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, deepen practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, energy, transportation, and agriculture, as well as jointly hold the Russia-China Years of Culture.

He added that the two sides should keep close communication and coordination within the United Nations, the SCO, BRICS, and other frameworks to promote the sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations.

