Languages

Archive

Home>>

China revises National Defense Education Law

(Xinhua) 15:46, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised National Defense Education Law.

The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Sept. 21, 2024. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories