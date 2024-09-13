Home>>
China revises National Defense Education Law
(Xinhua) 15:46, September 13, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised National Defense Education Law.
The revised law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Sept. 21, 2024.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
