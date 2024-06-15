China vows to take resolute countermeasures against dangerous acts by the Philippines

Xinhua) 10:48, June 15, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson Friday said China will take all necessary countermeasures against dangerous, escalatory acts by the Philippine side.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry about recent moves by the Philippine side in areas of Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao.

Zhang noted that Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao and Xianbin Jiao, is inherent territory of China, and that it's legitimate and reasonable for the Chinese side to carry out law enforcement activities in waters under its jurisdiction.

He pointed out that the Philippine side broke its promises, played with fire and made provocations to escalate tension. It has even cooked up and spread disinformation about Xianbin Jiao in an attempt to cover up its infringements and provocations.

The Chinese side remained highly vigilant and will continue to take all necessary countermeasures against dangerous, escalatory acts by the Philippine side, Zhang said.

