Chinese embassy in Fiji rebukes ABC over cyber hack claim

Xinhua) 15:41, September 13, 2024

SUVA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A report released by Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) saying "Chinese state-backed hackers attack Pacific Islands Forum (PIF)" is "purely a made-up story and has no basis at all," the Chinese embassy in Fiji said in a statement on Thursday.

China firmly opposes the practice of politicizing cybersecurity issues, accusing other countries without evidence, and wantonly associating cyberattacks with the government of any country, said the statement.

"We have been resolute in combating all kinds of malign cyber activities in accordance with law, and never encourage, support or condone cyberattacks," said the statement, noting that China is a major victim of cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity is a common challenge for all countries and the shared responsibility of all, it said.

Committed to the peaceful use of cyberspace, the Chinese government pursues constructive cooperation with the international community in protecting peace and security in cyberspace on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, said the statement.

"We urge the relevant media outlet to respect facts and abide by principles such as objectivity, impartiality and professionalism, avoid making a presumption of China's guilt without verifying the facts, and stop spreading disinformation that misleads public opinion and smears China," it added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning also commented on this report on Thursday, saying that the PIF Secretariat did not associate this cyberattack with China.

"We have seen similar disinformation many times already, which is politically motivated and aimed at sowing discord between China and countries in the region," Mao said.

She stressed that the South Pacific is no one's backyard, adding "We hope parties concerned will fully respect the right of South-Pacific countries to a balanced approach when developing relations with various parties."

