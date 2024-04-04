China's connectivity initiatives benefit Fiji's development: PM

Xinhua) 10:33, April 04, 2024

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (2nd L) visits the road upgrade project in Vanua Levu, Fiji, April 2, 2024. China's assistance is instrumental in the development of Fiji and other Pacific island countries, said Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.(Photo by Sang Qinlong/Xinhua)

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China's assistance is instrumental in the development of Fiji and other Pacific island countries, said Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fiji has enjoyed a very good relationship with China since the establishment of diplomatic ties, and is "very happy to see that China develops relations with the Pacific island countries," the prime minister told Xinhua during his Tuesday visit to the road upgrade project in Vanua Levu, the second-largest island in Fiji.

In the company of Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian, Rabuka listened to a report from the Chinese technical team conducting a feasibility study for a road upgrade project, which will connect 61 villages and 15 schools with over 80 km of rural roads renovated and 22 new bridges.

The prime minister thanked the technical team for their dedicated work, and expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for its continued assistance and support to Fiji.

"They are very meaningful in the development of the whole island, particularly connecting the number of villages that are not very well-connected and very easy to be affected by small floods and landslides," Rabuka said.

