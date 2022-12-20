Fiji to have new gov't: media

SUVA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fiji will have a new government as the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), one of the opposition parties, has decided to work with the People's Alliance (PA) and its partner, the National Federation Party (NFP), to form a coalition government for the next four years.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, the decision came following a SODELPA management meeting on Tuesday.

