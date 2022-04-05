More cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever reported in Fiji

SUVA, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Fiji has reported more cases of leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue fever in recent days.

According to Fiji's news website Fijivillage on Tuesday, Fiji's Health Ministry confirmed that the island nation recorded 91 leptospirosis cases with two deaths last week.

Currently, the country has a total of more than 1,000 leptospirosis cases and 31 deaths this year.

Meanwhile, there have been 83 confirmed cases and five deaths of typhoid fever in Fiji this year with seven new cases last week.

The ministry also confirmed 146 new cases of dengue fever with 97 new cases being reported since Friday.

Fiji now has a total of 1,309 dengue fever cases so far this year.

The leptospirosis bacteria is spread to humans through the urine of infected animals, such as cows, pigs, rats and dogs.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong has attributed the surge of leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue fever to the current wet weather around the island nation.

