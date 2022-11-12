China donates fertilizer to Fiji to help promote its agricultural growth
LAUTOKA, Fiji, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China donated on Friday 720 tons of fertilizer to Fiji to help promote the island nation's agricultural growth.
The handover ceremony of the fertilizer took place in Lautoka, the second largest city of Fiji, with the participation of Fijian government officials, business leaders and Chinese diplomats.
Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said that the donation is a reflection of the proverb that a friend in need is a friend indeed.
As the largest developing country in the world, China is willing to turn its own growth into opportunities for Fiji, and take concrete actions to promote Global Development Initiative to take root and bear fruit, said the ambassador, adding that China will support Fiji in its effort to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
For his part, Yogesh Karan, permanent secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, thanked the Chinese government for the donation of the fertilizer.
Describing China as Fiji's close friend, Karan said that this is not the first time China has donated fertilizer to Fiji and this new batch of donation came at a very important time as Fiji is trying hard to advance its agricultural growth.
Fiji looks forward to more cooperation with China in the years to come, he added.
