Chinese embassy donates to Sudan Acrobatic Troupe

Xinhua) 17:19, June 23, 2021

KHARTOUM, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Khartoum has offered a batch of aid materials to the Sudan Acrobatic Troupe.

At the handover ceremony held on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin expressed his confidence in the two countries' friendship.

"Today, the donation made by the Chinese embassy in Sudan to the Sudan Acrobatic Troupe embodies China's best wishes to the troupe for a more flourishing future," Ma said.

"It also manifests our ardent expectation to pass on the bilateral friendship from generation to generation. We are convinced that with good care and great contribution from various circles in China and Sudan, the blossom of China-Sudan friendship is bound to endure," he said.

For his part, the second undersecretary of Sudan's Culture and Information Ministry Graham Abdel-Ghader hailed the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Sudan Acrobatic Troupe has been popular since its establishment in 1971 and some acrobats were trained in China, Abdel-Ghader said. "The trainees received exercises in musical performance, acrobatic skills and Chinese language."

