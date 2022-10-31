Fiji to hold general elections in December

Xinhua) 10:42, October 31, 2022

SUVA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The South Pacific island nation of Fiji will hold general elections on Dec. 14, the government said.

While confirming the date for the polls, the Fijian government said on its Facebook page that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama advised President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere Sunday morning to hold the general elections on Dec. 14 and to dissolve the Parliament from Oct. 30 this year.

The next step will see Ratu Wiliame announce the writ of election, then candidate nominations will open and close 12 days after the writ has been announced.

Currently, the total number of registered voters in Fiji stands at 691,824 and nine registered parties, including the ruling FijiFirst, will participate in the forthcoming general elections.

Fiji, an island nation with a population of around 900,000, held its last general elections in 2018.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)