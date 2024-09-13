China, Bulgaria eager to deepen business cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli speaks at the opening ceremony of the "China Premium Products and Services Exhibition and Business Matchmaking" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sept. 12, 2024. Senior government officials and business representatives of China and Bulgaria expressed their desire here on Thursday to deepen bilateral economic cooperation. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Senior government officials and business representatives of China and Bulgaria expressed their desire here on Thursday to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

The statements were made at the opening ceremony of the three-day event "China Premium Products and Services Exhibition and Business Matchmaking" held in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

Nearly 30 Chinese companies, including leaders in technology, innovation, digitization, banking, logistics, transportation and energy, participated in the event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

At the opening ceremony, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that China has established itself as a strategic partner of Bulgaria in recent years, noting the significant potential of bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted great prospects for cooperation in sectors such as automotive, information and communication technologies, robotics, and agriculture.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said that Chinese enterprises have participated in the investment and construction of photovoltaic projects in Bulgaria, and Bulgarian companies are exploring the possibility of importing Chinese electric vehicles.

Dai said she hoped that Chinese enterprises in this field would consider investing and building factories in Bulgaria.

Petko Nikolov, Bulgaria's minister of economy and Industry, said his country would continue to expand commercial and industrial relations with China.

Biser Minchev, deputy minister of transport and communications, called China an important partner. He said the two sides can expand bilateral cooperation to establish efficient, reliable and sustainable transport links and supply chains.

"The ambition we set for ourselves today, through this event, is to open a new page in the development of relations between the two countries, emphasizing economic and scientific and technical cooperation," said Zahari Zahariev, chairman of the Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, which organized the event jointly with the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria.

Atanas Todorov, general manager of the Bulgarian branch of China's ZTE, one of the exhibitors, told Xinhua that by cooperating with local leading telecoms in Bulgaria, ZTE has started its first green energy project outside China, which is based on solar technology and the latest smart lithium-ion batteries.

Nikolay Nedyalkov, chief executive officer of Bulgarian company Bulavto, joined many Bulgarian business representatives here to seek Chinese partners, with a great interest in Chinese electric vehicles, including cars, light trucks, trucks, and buses.

He said he hopes to become a representative of these products in Bulgaria, adding that if Chinese investors come here and assemble their vehicles here, his company is big enough for this.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Chavdar Minchev, vice president of the association "Forum for Balkan Transport and Infrastructure," told Xinhua his goal is to sign contacts with Chinese companies in transport and logistics and create cooperation opportunities in this field.

Virginia Palazova, general manager of travel agency Calisto Tours, expressed her willingness to partner with the Chinese counterparts. Regarding an appointment on schedule, she said she hoped it would be "successful."

