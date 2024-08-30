Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Eric Solheim: "China has made tremendous progress in a very short period of time”

By Peng Xunwen, Pan Leyu, Zhang Jingjie, Xie Jingfan (People's Daily Overseas Edition) 15:39, August 30, 2024

He devoted his career to green causes, having received the United Nations' "Champion of the Earth" award.

As the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, he actively promoted stories like the Saihanba "green miracle" and the "Thousand Villages Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation" project to the world.

Eric Solheim receives interview with People's Daily Online Overseas Edition. (Photo/Peng Xunwen)

After stepping down, he directed more of his energy to China, where one can almost always find him in one city or another.

On Weibo, he is affectionately called "Uncle Søren" by Chinese netizens.

He is Erik Solheim, recipient of the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award.

Solheim expressed how honored he was at having been appointed as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition, and said, "I have been to more parts of China, more provinces of China, than most Chinese, so I am very lucky to go around and see the scale of achievements and seeing the progress."

Regarding the concept of a "Beautiful China", Solheim expressed his approval and said, "The concept of a 'Beautiful China' speaks to the hearts of people, and the pride in their nations. China is now embarking upon the largest national park system in the world. With parts in Qinghai, Xizang, and other parts of the nation. And China has had great success in protecting some of the most endangered animals, like the Giant Panda. Ten years ago, we were very concerned about the Giant Panda, but now, thanks to great efforts in Sichuan and other parts of China, the number of Giant Pandas is increasing. The snow leopards in western China, and the Tibetan antelope in Xizang, and so many other species that are now on the increase in China thanks to great conservation efforts to build a 'Beautiful China'."

China's green development has left a deep impression on Solheim. He stated, "Maybe the most impressive of all the forces in China, is all the green sectors, like solar, wind, hydropower, electric batteries, electric cars, metros, and highspeed rails. In all these green areas, China is now number one."

Solheim's connection with China dates to the 1980s when he witnessed the massive changes in China's ecological environment over several decades.

"I came to China for the first time very long ago in 1984, but it was a completely different China. Those days there was no skyscrapers in Beijing, no private cars, and it was a very boring diet. There was one metro line in all of China, in Beijing. No metro in Shanghai or Shenzhen, so it was a completely different China."

He added, "So, I've been a witness to this enormous progress and economic development. And now also in the last decade, enormous progress on the environment. Ten years ago, I would never go running in Beijing, the sky was gray or really brown. Now the sky is blue, and the sun is bright, and you can inhale the air and have a very happy experience. So, it's enormous progress in a very short time."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)